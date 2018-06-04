Over 300 customers without power across the Peace Region

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Over 300 customers in the Peace Region are without electricity this morning after four separate power outages occurred north and south of Fort St. John.

According to BC Hydro’s website, the four outages are affecting 331 customers, with the four outages occurring in a span of just over an hour.

The first outage occurred north of Fort St. John at around 6:40 a.m. and is affecting 32 customers. The outage is affecting residents located in the Montney area between the Rose Prairie Road and the 271 Road, and between the 254 Road and the 258 Road. BC Hydro says crews are enroute to the outage, the cause of which is currently unknown.

The largest outage is affecting 251 customers north of the 218 Rd. near Sunset Prairie all the way to South Taylor. Those customers have been without electricity since 7:02 a.m., and Hydro crews are said to be on site as of 9:30 a.m. The cause of that outage is currently not known.

Advertisement

Crews have also been assigned to two smaller outages that occurred in the North Peace within 15 minutes of each other just after 7:30. The first is affecting 38 customers east of Upper Cache Road, while the second has cut power to 10 customers south of Prespatou.

At this time, BC Hydro does not have an estimate on when the four outages will be restored. BC Hydro Community Relations Manager Bob Gammer said that crews are currently investigating the cause of all four outages, and did not rule out weather possibly playing a factor.

Advertisement Advertisement