Over 3,000 customers without power in Fort St. John

Advertisement

UPDATE as of 9:40 p.m. – B.C. Hydro says it will take until 2:30 a.m. Saturday before power is restored to the remaining 583 customers. The outage happened Friday night and affected over 3,000 customers. The remaining 583 customers are mostly in the Clairmont and Grandhaven areas outside of Fort St. John.

For more updates on the outage, visit www.bchydro.com/outages

UPDATE as of 9:05 p.m. – Power has been restored to 2,500 customers. There are still over 600 customers without power. This outage is mostly affecting Grandhaven and Clairmont. There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Over 3,000 customers in Fort St. John and Grandhaven are without power.

Advertisement

The outage started at around 8:10 p.m. Friday and was caused by a downed power line. As of 8:26 p.m., Hydro has assigned a crew to restore the outages, but there is no estimate on when power will be restored.

As we get more information about the outages, we will post updates. You can also find updates at www.bchydro.com/outages

Advertisement Advertisement

The following information is from B.C. Hydro. This was posted at 8:19 p.m.

Fort St. John Jun 22

8:10 p.m. Crew status: Not assigned North of 79th AVE, East of OLD FORT RD, West of 84th ST, South of 117th AVE

View on map 2493 Under investigation Fort St. John Jun 22

8:11 p.m. Crew status: Not assigned West of 116 ST, South of RD 246

View on map 566 Under investigation