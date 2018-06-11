Participants get down and dirty at Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge needed its participants to brave the elements last weekend.

The race saw rain for most of the morning, which covered the route in mud. Over 200 competitors still came out despite the rainy and muddy conditions.

“We had a ball, some of the comments were that some of the people had the best time out of the three years, just cause of the mud.” said Race Director Laurie Cardinal, “It turned into an absolute mud fest and absolute inner child.”

The race was collecting funds for School District #60’s Hot Meals Program and managed to raise over $5,000 for the cause. This year’s race had a drop in competitors, but according to Cardinal, it was the biggest fundraiser they’ve ever had.

Leon Breton was named winner of the 10km men’s race while Desiree LeBlanc won the ladies 10km. Full race results are listed below:

10km:

1st place men’s: Leon Bretton

1st place ladies: Desiree LeBlanc

5km:

1st place men’s: Melvin Jarnagin

1st place ladies: Freyja Jarnagin

2.3km:

1st place men’s: Benaiah Jarnagin

1st place ladies: Elsa Withrich

Obstacle Course:

1st place men’s: Mitch Sangha

1st place ladies: Samantha Loeppky

Up next for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge is a potential spooky Halloween race that would take place a week before the Halloween weekend.