Police and ICBC launch summer CounterAttack campaign

VANCOUVER, B.C. – ICBC announced today that police departments and RCMP detachments will be stepping up enforcement of impaired drivers starting this Canada Day long weekend.

Every year on Canada Day, on average, one person is killed and 190 are injured in 730 crashes across the province. The North Central region sees seven people injured in 44 crashes each year on Canada Day.

Province-wide, impaired driving kills an average of 65 people in crashes every year. Of those, 20 people are killed in the North Central region of the province.

ICBC says that while much progress has been made, impaired driving remains the leading cause of criminal death in Canada and among the top three contributing factors for fatal crashes in B.C.

“We continue to support enhanced enforcement programs like CounterAttack that identify and remove from the wheel those who put other road users in danger,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “Drivers should know that tough, immediate sanctions for alcohol- and drug-affected driving remain in place and will only get tougher with the federal legalization of non-medical cannabis later this year.”

For anyone planning to serve alcohol at a celebration this summer, the Crown Corporation said that it has ICBC special event permit kit available for free on its website. The kits are also available when applying for a liquor permit on BCLiquorStores.com. The kits include items to encourage designated drivers to stay sober and for guests to find a safe ride home.

