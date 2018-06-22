Pomeroy Sport Centre to host world record paper airplane attempt

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John residents could witness history next month when two American men will attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest distance flown by a paper airplane at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

In 2012, John Collins designed a paper airplane that former college football quarterback Joe Ayoob threw an astonishing 226 feet, 10 inches. That flight would set the Guinness World Record for furthest recorded paper airplane flight, a record that still stands today.

“It wasn’t all that surprising, but it was really a relief. It was just an amazing accomplishment after three years of trying.” Collins said of breaking the record, “A) it was a great relief, and B) it was just a really great moment to have a lot of my friends there to celebrate with.”

Collins said he decided to come to the Energetic City after local resident and paper airplane enthusiast Parker Andrews told him he was going to break his record one day. He explained that he had been trying to find a place to beat his record for over two years, but couldn’t find a building large enough to attempt it. After Andrews told him about the size of the Pomeroy Sport Centre, Collins said he thought it was the perfect fit.

“It all looks good on paper, it’s the right length, and we’ve got plenty of headroom.” said Collins, “The idea that there is nothing and no obstruction above us is really good news. There is a lot to like about that building.”

Collins may also return to the Energetic City in September to teach classes on building paper airplanes to schools throughout School District #60.

Collins and Ayoob will attempt their record-breaking flight on July 11th.