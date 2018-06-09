Province launching prototype childcare spaces for only $10 a day

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Province of B.C. has launched applications for prototype daycares that will charge only $10 a day.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development is now accepting applications from licensed child care providers who want their facilities to become prototype sites, which will model child care at a cost of $200-a-month per child, and report on the results. Information learned from these prototype sites will inform changes and the expansion of universal child care over the next 10 years.

The new prototype sites, which will run from Sept. 1, 2018, to March 31, 2019, will convert approximately 1,800 licensed child care spaces at existing facilities around the province into low-cost spaces for families. Fees at approved facilities will be capped at $200 a month, per child.

For eligible families with an annual pre-tax income of less than $45,000, child care will be free at these facilities through the new Affordable Child Care Benefit, which will officially roll out in September 2018. Families with a pre-tax income under $111,000 will pay less than $10 a day.

Advertisement

Providers interested in this opportunity can learn more by participating in informational webinars being held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20, Wednesday, June 27, and Wednesday, July 4, 2018. To join one of the webinars, please visit: http://video.web.gov.bc.ca/ mcfd/live

In February, the Province signed a $153-million Early Learning and Child Care (ELCC) partnership agreement with the Government of Canada. As part of this agreement, the federal government is investing $60 million over the next two years to support these prototype sites.

Advertisement Advertisement