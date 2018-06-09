Province lifts restrictions around the Tommy Lakes fire

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Due to reduced fire activity and recent progress made by firefighting crews, the BC Wildfire Service has rescinded the order to restrict access to the area around the Tommy Lakes Forest Fire.

Firefighting personnel no longer need to restrict public access to operate efficiently in the area. The fire is burning about 29 kilometres northeast of Mile 109 on Highway 97 (the Alaska Highway), and is currently 70% contained.

However, the BC Wildfire Service reminds members of the public that the Tommy Lake wildfire is an active worksite and that they should exercise caution at all times while travelling in the area. Even if an area restriction has been rescinded, officials still have the authority under the Wildfire Act and its regulations to order anyone to leave the area.

Before entering any area affected by wildfire, members of the public should be aware that significant safety hazards may be present. Trees that have been damaged by fire might be unstable and could fall down. Ash pits can be hard to detect and can remain hot long after the flames have died down.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call 1 800 663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone. For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures and air quality advisories, go to www.bcwildfire.ca