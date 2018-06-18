Provincial government launches public consultation on environmental assessment process

Advertisement

VICTORIA, B.C. – The provincial government announced today that it is launching a public consultation with residents to gather their thoughts on B.C.’s environmental assessment process.

From now until July 30th, residents will have an opportunity to shape the future of how major projects are assessed in B.C. by providing feedback on recommended changes to the environmental assessment process. The proposed changes are summarized in a discussion paper written by the Environmental Assessment Advisory Committee in the wake of government-to-government meetings with Indigenous groups, First Nations workshops, and meetings with key stakeholders: industry, environmental non-governmental organizations, local governments, and others.

The government says that changes to the environmental assessment process are focused on three key outcomes:

enhancing public confidence, transparency and meaningful participation;

advancing reconciliation with First Nations; and

protecting the environment while offering clear pathways to sustainable project approvals.

“We’ve worked extensively with First Nations, stakeholders and community representatives throughout B.C. to ensure the proposed changes to B.C.’s environmental assessment process do a better job of protecting British Columbians’ natural environment, health, heritage and societies, while continuing to attract investment and sustainably growing our economy,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “I’m looking forward to hearing from British Columbians from every corner of the province on the proposed changes, so we can be sure we get it right.”

The public consultation can be found at this link: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/environmental-assessments/environmental-assessment-revitalization/public-engagement