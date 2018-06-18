Provincial government to make housing investments on First Nations reserves

Advertisement

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Premier John Horgan announced today that B.C. will become the first province in Canada to invest provincial housing funds on First Nations reserves.

Through the new Building BC: Indigenous Housing Fund, the B.C. government says it will invest $550 million over the next 10 years to build 1,750 new units of social housing for projects both on- and off-reserve. BC Housing will send out a request for proposals to identify prospective partners, including Indigenous non-profit housing providers, First Nations, Métis Nation British Columbia, and non-profit and for-profit developers, wanting to partner with Indigenous housing providers and First Nations.

“Everyone in British Columbia deserves a good home, including people who live on-reserve,” said Premier Horgan. “That’s why we’re opening the door to all Indigenous communities to join us as we make housing better and more affordable for people in every part of the province.”

Currently, the government says that more than 4,600 subsidized housing units are specifically designated for Indigenous peoples in B.C. More than 700 Indigenous housing units are in development or under construction throughout the province. In addition to funding under the new Indigenous Housing Fund, the Province says that Indigenous organizations and First Nations will be able to access provincial support under the new housing funds announced as part of the 30-point housing plan in this year’s budget