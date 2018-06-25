PRRD hosting Connecting Communities Trails Workshop Tuesday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. -The Peace River Regional District is hosting their Connecting Communities Trails Workshop this Tuesday.

The workshop aims to investigate the feasibility of trails that could connect Dawson Creek with Pouce Coupe, and Fort St John with Charlie Lake. The study will consider possible routes, types of uses, as well as costs and benefits of building trails.

The PRRD is looking for the public’s help in giving feedback on why they believe the communities need the trails. Feedback will be integral in determining whether the PRRD will develop the trails in the long run.

Costs of the project will depend on the public’s feedback. For example, paved trails would cost more than gravel trails.

Once the feasibility study concludes it will be brought forward to the Regional Board to consider whether the project moves to the construction phase.

The workshop will be held at the North Peace Cultural Centre from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. this Tuesday.

