Racer starts Northern Lights Raceway season with four straight wins

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort St. John man has started his Northern Lights Raceway season with four straight victories.

Bruce “Noisy Boy” Romak competed in the past two racing events at Northern Lights Raceway where he swept the Bike/Sled Class both weekends.

Romak has been using the Northern Lights Raceway schedule as practice for his Canadian Motorcycle Drag Racing Association season.

This season Romak will be teaming up with reigning CMDRA Rookie of the Year Ryan “Animal” Rolfe. Their race season begins next weekend with the Rimbey Alberta CMDRA Summer Nationals. Romak and Rolfe will be racing under the team name Evil Twin Racing.

Romak’s next Northern Lights Raceway action will be at the BC ROIL Energy Bracket Nationals on July 7th and 8th, where he looks to win his fifth straight race.