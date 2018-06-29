RCMP deploy spike belt to arrest two men in stolen pickup near Arras

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Two men were arrested at the wheel of a stolen pickup truck near Arras on Thursday afternoon after police deployed a spike belt off Highway 97, closing the highway for several hours.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said that officers received a report of a stolen Ford F-350 pickup truck that was travelling eastbound on Highway 97 at around 2:20 p.m. Officers managed to locate the truck a short time later and attempted to pull it over, but the vehicle failed to stop for police.

Cpl. Saunderson said that officers did not initiate a pursuit of the truck, but due to the topography of the area, were able to see that the truck had turned off the Highway onto the 247 Road, roughly 4 kilometres west of the New Arras Bridge over the Kiskatinaw River. Police noted that the road had no exit, and managed to contain the vehicle, deploying a spike belt to stop the vehicle when it attempted to flee.

After the vehicle was immobilized, the truck’s two male occupants were arrested without incident. Cpl. Saunderson said that their identities have not been released as it is not known whether charges have been laid.