RCMP look for help in identifying suspect involved two alleged crimes

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John are looking for the public’s help to identify a suspect that is alleged to have committed two different crimes.

On April 25, 2018, the RCMP received a report of a theft from a vehicle. Various personal items including a debit and credit card were taken. The cards were used at a convenience store on 100 avenue. The suspect is described as an adult male wearing a grey and black hoodie with a Red Dragon Apparel logo, along with a backward black brimmed hat.

The RCMP believe this same suspect could have been involved in a robbery that happened on May 25, 2018, at a local lottery kiosk. The suspect allegedly demanded money and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash before assaulting a lottery employee.

Surveillance video from both the convenience store and the lottery kiosk has lead the RCMP to believe the same person was involved in both crimes.

The suspect is described as a First Nations male, mid 20’s to 30’s, approximately between 5’ 8 and 510 tall, heavier build, was wearing a grey and black hoodie with a Red Dragon Apparel (RDS) logo, grey pants with distinct black striping and grey high top Nike runners.

Fort St John RCMP is asking anyone with information about the suspect(s) or these incidents to call the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or attend the detachment during office hours at 10648 100th St, Fort St John, BC. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

