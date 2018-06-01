Registration now open for the Mighty Peace Brewing 1K to a Beer Garden

Advertisement

This might just be the hardest run you’ve ever done. Can you do 1K to a Beer Garden?

Mighty Peace Brewing presents 1K to a Beer Garden Saturday, July 28, 2018. You’ll do 1K, then have a beer with Mighty Peace Brewing, dinner from Aniela’s Kitchen and live music from two local bands.

Plus all the proceeds from the event will go directly to the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society. The society helps local families specifically those facing the high cost of travelling outside our community to receive the medical treatment they require.

OR be a VIP and you can skip the run and head right to the Beer Garden.

The cost is $65 per person or be a VIP for $85. Registration fees will increase if there is any space available the day of the event. To register, visit www.energetictickets.ca

What’s included in your registration:

You get your first beer on us

Dinner from Aniela’s Kitchen Pierogi and Polish Sausage Greek Salad And Dessert Squares

A 1K to a Beer Garden T-shirt

Two live bands – Salt n’Water and another band to be named

Free Safe Rides home thanks to Energetic Services

It all takes place at Surerus Ball Diamonds on Saturday, July 28, 2018. Registration is limited to the first 250 people.

Event Times:

Registration from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Run at 5 p.m.

Beer Garden from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dinner at 6 p.m.

Bands 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Plus on top of all this fun, we’ll be giving away prizes for the following:

The Tortoise Prize – Slowest

Best Dressed

Spirit Award

and the Worst Dressed