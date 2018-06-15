Registration opens for 2nd Annual Canada Day Beach Volleyball Tournament

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Registration is open for the 2nd Annual Canada Day Beach Volleyball Tournament.

Last years tournament saw 16 teams compete, and tournament organizer Faye Anstey hopes to see a similar turnout this year.

Casey’s Pub will be the host of the event, and will be offering specials drinks all tournament long.

A plethora of prizes will be featured, including awards for the top three teams, as well as best dressed.

Registration for the tournament costs $40 per team, and must be done by emailing: fayeanstey@shaw.ca

The tournament is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. on Canada Day.

