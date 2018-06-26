Registration opens for Fort St. John Minor Hockey

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association has opened registration for the 2018-2019 season.

Registration can be done online or by dropping off a printed registration form to the Pomeroy Sport Centre. Registration forms can be found on the Minor Hockey Bulletin Board at http://www.fsjminorhockey.ca.

The fee to register for children under eleven is $435 while the fee for children over that age is $460. If residents sign up before the August 1st they are given a $40 discount.

The deadline to register for rep and development tryouts is July 31st.

The Minor Hockey Office will be closed from June 26th until July 29th, so residents looking to return equipment from the previous season will need to contact Rod Backmeyer at (250)-787-0588, or by email at Rod.Backmeyer@gmail.com.

All registrations will be dated by the time of payment and the number of teams will be based on how many coaches sign up.

For more information on registration visit the Fort St. John Minor Hockey Association website at http://www.fsjminorhockey.ca.