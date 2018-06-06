Registration still open for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge is returning to Taylor this Saturday.

The challenge includes a 2.3km, 5km, and 10km race that allows residents to scale the Big Bam Ski Hill. At the end of each race is an optional obstacle course for residents to test their skills.

The event is fundraising for the “Hot Meal Program” for local schools. The program provides funding for schools for their breakfasts, snacks, and lunches since many schools can’t afford to feed their students.

Over 200 residents have signed up for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge so far, but registration is still open. Registration closes Friday night.

To register for the event visit: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/vertical-slam-ultimate-challenge-tickets-35359917465

Races start at 7:00 a.m. while the obstacle course starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday.

