Romak and Rutherford win twice at Northern Lights Raceway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Lights Raceway held its first race of the season this weekend.
The Da-Kow Season Opener included the box class, no box class, bike/sled class, pure street class, and junior dragster class.
Big winners from the two days of races included Amber Rutherford, who won the no box class race both days, and Bruce Romak, who won the bike/sled class both days.
Race results are shown below:
Saturday:
Box Class:
- Darren Sweeny
- Kelsey Dufresne
No Box Class:
- Amber Rutherford
- Mason Dufresne
Pure Street Class:
- Terry D’Albertanson
- Stephen Fedderly
Bike/Sled Class:
- Bruce Romak
- Shannon Franke
Junior Dragster Class:
- Noah MacDonald
- Katie Hollingshead
Sunday:
Box Class:
- Kelsey Dufresne
- James Rutherford
No Box Class:
- Amber Rutherford
- Stacy Commander
Pure Street Class:
- Shawn Hagen
- Terry D’Albertanson
Bike/Sled Class:
- Bruce Romak
- William Svisdahl
Junior Dragster Class:
- Walker Babuick
- Lincoln MacDonald
The next event for the Northern Lights Raceway is the Father’s Day Hotte Memorial slated for June 16th and 17th.
