Romak and Rutherford win twice at Northern Lights Raceway

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern Lights Raceway held its first race of the season this weekend.

The Da-Kow Season Opener included the box class, no box class, bike/sled class, pure street class, and junior dragster class.

Big winners from the two days of races included Amber Rutherford, who won the no box class race both days, and Bruce Romak, who won the bike/sled class both days.

Race results are shown below:

Saturday:

Box Class:

Darren Sweeny Kelsey Dufresne

No Box Class:

Amber Rutherford Mason Dufresne

Pure Street Class:

Terry D’Albertanson Stephen Fedderly

Bike/Sled Class:

Bruce Romak Shannon Franke

Junior Dragster Class:

Noah MacDonald Katie Hollingshead

Sunday:

Box Class:

Kelsey Dufresne James Rutherford

No Box Class:

Amber Rutherford Stacy Commander

Pure Street Class:

Shawn Hagen Terry D’Albertanson

Bike/Sled Class:

Bruce Romak William Svisdahl

Junior Dragster Class:

Walker Babuick Lincoln MacDonald

The next event for the Northern Lights Raceway is the Father’s Day Hotte Memorial slated for June 16th and 17th.