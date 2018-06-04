Rose Prairie Road reopened after fatal crash Sunday evening

Advertisement

UPDATE: According to Cst. Chad Neustaeter with the Fort St. John RCMP, the collision actually occurred at around 10:15 p.m. A previous version of this article said that the collision happened at around 10:30 p.m.

Cst. Neustaeter confirmed that the driver of the single vehicle involved in the collision was the driver, while the other two occupants were treated at the Fort St. John Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, and have since been released. He added that the RCMP continue to investigate, that speed is believed to have been a factor.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Rose Prairie Road has reopened in both directions after a fatal crash late Sunday evening.

According to Cpl. James Grey with the Fort St. John RCMP, the crash happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday. The site of the collision was a roughly 10-minute drive north of the Montney Coulees.

Advertisement

The crash involved a single vehicle with three occupants, one of whom died in the collision. Their identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Cpl. Grey said that the road was closed for nearly eight hours, reopening shortly before 6:00 Monday morning. He said that the heavy rain through the overnight hours prolonged the RCMP’s investigation, but that more information should be released later today.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is a developing story, and we’ll have an update once we receive more information.