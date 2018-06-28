Rotary Club reaches milestone in donations for Spray Park

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John received another cheque from the Rotary Club of Fort St. John for the renovations to the Rotary Spray Park.

Mayor Lori Ackerman was on hand at the Rotary Club’s meeting on Thursday to receive a $20,000 cheque on behalf of the City. Both clubs raised the money over the last year through a number of fundraisers, including the Mega Lottery, Drive-thru Breakfast, and from selling the bricks that ring the newly-renovated spray park next to the North Peace Arena.

Scott Wisdahl with the Rotary Club said that with today’s $20,000 donation, the Club reached a milestone with a cumulative total of $100,000 in donations for the spray park’s upgrades.

The City of Fort St. John also today announced that the Grand Opening of the new Spray Park, which was planned to take place on Friday, has been postponed. The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey said that the ceremony was postponed due to inclement weather that was forecast on Friday. Harvey added that a new date for the ceremony has not yet been announced, but that an announcement should be expected early next week.