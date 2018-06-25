Rotary Spray Park opens this Friday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The new Rotary Spray Park’s grand opening is this Friday behind the North Peace Arena.

Featured at the event will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Kids vs Council Water Fight, and live music.

The full schedule for the event is shown below:

Ribbon Cutting: 1:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Kids vs Council Water Fight: 1:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Party Time: 1:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Wrap up: 4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Children will be given the opportunity to take pictures with the newly designed Frozen John cut out, make balloon animals, win prizes, and compete in a dance-off.

For more information on the grand opening call 250-785-4592.

Showers are currently forecast for the day of the event. The City’s Communications Coordinator Ryan Harvey explained that they’re hoping the forecast will change to feature sunnier skies at the opening.

