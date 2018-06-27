Ryan Pomeroy named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Ryan Pomeroy, a native and Fort St. John and President of Pomeroy Lodging, has been named one of Canada’s Top 40 Under 40.

The awards, which are bestowed upon forty Canadian business leaders under 40 years of age, are chosen by an independent Advisory Board, which comprises more than 20 respected and experienced individuals from across Canada. Nearly 800 residents were nominated for the awards between January and March before the Board met on May 15th to select the Honourees from a short list put together by Caldwell.

Ryan Pomeroy, who currently serves as President of Pomeroy Lodging, was announced today as one of the forty recipients this year. Originally from Fort St. John, he began his journey at Pomeroy Lodging at a very young age. Having worked in the family business since he was five, Pomeroy was appointed the company’s President in 2006. Since then, the company says he has been instrumental in strategically positioning Pomeroy Lodging for continued success and growth.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2018 honourees,” said Elan Pratzer, managing partner for Canada at Caldwell. “It’s easy to understand why we recognize and honour the Top 40 — they are truly remarkable young women and men, who are experts in their fields and passionate about their work and communities. I also thank our program partners for their commitment. They understand that when we honour young leaders, it builds a sense of responsibility in them to be bold but thoughtful, and to contribute to our national economic and social vigour.”

The Top 40 Under 40 recipients will be honoured at the Top 40 National Celebrations to be held in Toronto in November, including the Top 40 Awards Night Gala at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on November 21st.