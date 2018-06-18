Advertisement

Sam Hunt wins Hit to Pass

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Sam Hunt leading the way in the Hit To Pass. Photo by John Ross Kieper.
Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Hit to Pass raced through Taylor this weekend at the Taylor Speedway.

The event saw over ten racers compete, while over 275 spectators watched the action.

Sam Hunt drove away with the competition and was declared winner as he scored the most total points in the Hit to Pass.

Results from the Hit to Pass can be found below:

Advertisement

Saturday:

Best Appearing: 

Advertisement

Advertisement
  • 1st: Joe Keithly

Drag Race: 

  • 1st: Matt Rossell

Trophy Dash:

  • 1st: Bradyn Rouble

First Rollover:

  • 1st: Jason Westgate

Main Event: 

  • 1st: Kyle O’Donnell
  • 2nd: Sam Hunt
  • 3rd: Gord Beaumont

Mini Sprints:

  • 1st: Anthony Seguin
  • 2nd: Colten Beaumont

Lawn Mowers:

Advertisement
  • 1st: Dexter Shimey
  • 2nd: Mike Peters
  • 3rd: Jayden Whitford

Sunday:

Drag Race:

  • 1st: Matt Rossell

Trophy Dash:

  • 1st: Sam Hunt

Main Event:

  • 1st: Bradyn Rouble
  • 2nd: Sam Hunt
  • 3rd: Jason Westgate

Total Weekend Points:

  • 1st: Sam Hunt
  • 2nd: Bradyn Rouble
  • 3rd: Gord Beaumont

The Hit to Pass was raising money for The Canadian Tire Camp, which collects funds to send children to camp. The event raised over $500 for the cause.

Up next for the Taylor Speedway is the Doug Babcock Memorial June 23rd and 24th.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR