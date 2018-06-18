Sam Hunt wins Hit to Pass

Advertisement

TAYLOR, B.C. – The Hit to Pass raced through Taylor this weekend at the Taylor Speedway.

The event saw over ten racers compete, while over 275 spectators watched the action.

Sam Hunt drove away with the competition and was declared winner as he scored the most total points in the Hit to Pass.

Results from the Hit to Pass can be found below:

Saturday:

Best Appearing:

1st: Joe Keithly

Drag Race:

1st: Matt Rossell

Trophy Dash:

1st: Bradyn Rouble

First Rollover:

1st: Jason Westgate

Main Event:

1st: Kyle O’Donnell

2nd: Sam Hunt

3rd: Gord Beaumont

Mini Sprints:

1st: Anthony Seguin

2nd: Colten Beaumont

Lawn Mowers:

1st: Dexter Shimey

2nd: Mike Peters

3rd: Jayden Whitford

Sunday:

Drag Race:

1st: Matt Rossell

Trophy Dash:

1st: Sam Hunt

Main Event:

1st: Bradyn Rouble

2nd: Sam Hunt

3rd: Jason Westgate

Total Weekend Points:

1st: Sam Hunt

2nd: Bradyn Rouble

3rd: Gord Beaumont

The Hit to Pass was raising money for The Canadian Tire Camp, which collects funds to send children to camp. The event raised over $500 for the cause.

Up next for the Taylor Speedway is the Doug Babcock Memorial June 23rd and 24th.