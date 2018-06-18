Sam Hunt wins Hit to Pass

Advertisement
TAYLOR, B.C. – The Hit to Pass raced through Taylor this weekend at the Taylor Speedway.
The event saw over ten racers compete, while over 275 spectators watched the action.
Sam Hunt drove away with the competition and was declared winner as he scored the most total points in the Hit to Pass.
Results from the Hit to Pass can be found below:
Saturday:
Best Appearing:
- 1st: Joe Keithly
Drag Race:
- 1st: Matt Rossell
Trophy Dash:
- 1st: Bradyn Rouble
First Rollover:
- 1st: Jason Westgate
Main Event:
- 1st: Kyle O’Donnell
- 2nd: Sam Hunt
- 3rd: Gord Beaumont
Mini Sprints:
- 1st: Anthony Seguin
- 2nd: Colten Beaumont
Lawn Mowers:
- 1st: Dexter Shimey
- 2nd: Mike Peters
- 3rd: Jayden Whitford
Sunday:
Drag Race:
- 1st: Matt Rossell
Trophy Dash:
- 1st: Sam Hunt
Main Event:
- 1st: Bradyn Rouble
- 2nd: Sam Hunt
- 3rd: Jason Westgate
Total Weekend Points:
- 1st: Sam Hunt
- 2nd: Bradyn Rouble
- 3rd: Gord Beaumont
The Hit to Pass was raising money for The Canadian Tire Camp, which collects funds to send children to camp. The event raised over $500 for the cause.
Up next for the Taylor Speedway is the Doug Babcock Memorial June 23rd and 24th.
