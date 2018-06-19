Advertisement

School District approved $77.4 million budget for 2018-2019

By
John Luke Kieper
-
Members of the SD 60 Board at the meeting on Monday. Photo by Brady Ratzlaff.
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The School Board met Monday and approved a $77.4 million budget for the 2018-2019 school year.

$65.4 million will be used for operating expenses such as teacher’s salaries and benefits, support staff, and administrators, $9 million has been budgeted for supplies and services.

The district predicts an increase in enrollment next year with 94 new students, as well they expect to receive $69.8 million in grants from the Ministry of Education. 98 percent of the District’s funding comes through the Ministry of Education, with the other two percent coming through federal grants, rentals/leases, international tuition, and investment outcomes.

The budget expects a $736,000 surplus, $350,000 in tangible assets, as well as $3.5 million in its capital fund.

$8.1 million was allocated into the districts purpose fund, which includes $4 million from the provinces enhancement fund to hire teachers.

The budget must be submitted be approved and submitted to the Provincial Government by the end of June.

