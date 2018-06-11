Search and rescue teams continuing search for missing person near Kinuseo Falls

Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – Search and Rescue crews are continuing the search for a man who went missing near Kinuseo Falls on Saturday night.

The Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue is being supported by the North Peace Search and Rescue and the South Peace Search and Rescue in their search for the man, who was camping on an island at the bottom of the falls in Monkman Provincial Park when they were last seen.

Search and Rescue crews are asking boaters to stay off the Murray River unless they have signed up with Search and Rescue crews to assist with the search. A post on Facebook by the Tumbler Ridge Search and Rescue organization says a swift water response team is in place.

According to a post on Facebook, the missing person, who can be seen standing below the falls in a photograph while fishing, was wearing the same clothing when they disappeared.

Anyone wishing to help can check in at the incident command post which is located at the nine-kilometre marker of the Murray Forest Service Road, or by calling Sarah at (250) 242-7733. The RCMP are expected to provide more information about the search for the missing person later this morning.

