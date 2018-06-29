Search resuming this weekend for Dawson Creek man who vanished near Kinuseo Falls

Advertisement

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The search for a Dawson Creek man who went missing near Kinuseo Falls nearly three weeks ago will be resuming this weekend.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with North District RCMP said in a release that Search and Rescue units, as well as police, will be resuming the official search on Saturday for the 29-year-old man. The man is believed to have fallen into the Murray River near the bottom of Kinuseo Falls while on a camping trip sometime during the overnight hours on June 9th or 10th.

Cpl. Saunderson said on June 12th that after an extensive search conducted on the water with jet boats and in the air with a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft for two days, that officials suspended the search because the fast-moving water in the Murray River was hampering search efforts.

Anyone with information to assist the police are asked to call Tumbler Ridge RCMP at (250) 242-5252.