Search suspended for man reported missing near Kinuseo Falls

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – The search for a Dawson Creek man who went missing near Kinuseo Falls over the weekend has been suspended.

North District RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a release that the RCMP and Search and Rescue units have suspended the official search for a 29-year-old man who is believed to have fallen into the Murray River near Kinuseo Falls sometime Saturday night or early Sunday morning. The RCMP were notified about the missing camper at around 6:30 on Sunday morning.

Police Dog Services and swift water response teams with local Search and Rescue units were immediately called to the scene and managed to locate items believed to belong to the missing man.

Cpl. Saunderson said that after an extensive search conducted on the water with jet boats and in the air with a helicopter and a fixed-wing aircraft, officials have suspended the search because the condition of the river is hampering search efforts at this time.

She added that Search and Rescue officials plan to return to the area to search once the river levels are safe to do so.