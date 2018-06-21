Severe thunderstorm warning issued near Fort Nelson

Advertisement

UPDATE: At around 4:30 p.m. Environment Canada Meteorologists tracked another thunder storm form in front of the previous storm.

The storms are moving in a northeast direction and are one of the largest systems in the area. Residents should be expected to see 25 mm of rainfall.

Fort St. John residents could potentially see thunderstorms come the evening.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the Fort Nelson region.

At around 2:50 p.m., Environment Canada meteorologists began tracking a severe thunderstorm around 50 kilometres north of Sikanni Chief, just east of Highway 97. The storm was said to be moving slowly to the northwest and is capable of producing strong gusts of wind, pea to dime-sized hail, and heavy rain.

Residents are being warned that the heavy downpours could cause flash floods, as well as water pooling on roads.

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may be capable of producing heavy rain.

The strong upper ridge of high pressure that has caused higher than normal temperatures in the region since Sunday has moved into Alberta, which has resulted in the airmass over the B.C. Interior to become moist and unstable.

The main thunderstorm threat will be rainfall rates of up to 25 mm in one hour due to the slow movement of the storms. In Northeast B.C. the threat of severe thunderstorms should be confined near the Rockies where there is also the risk of wind gusts up to 90 km/h.