Severe thunderstorm warning issued south of Tumbler Ridge

Advertisement

UPDATE: At around 4:30 p.m. Environment Canada meteorologists ended the severe thunderstorm warning for the McGregor region.

TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for the McGregor region, south of Tumbler Ridge.

At 2:30 this afternoon, Environment Canada meteorologists began tracking a slow-moving thunderstorm capable of producing strong wind gusts, pea to dime size hail and heavy rain near Monkman Provincial Park.

Advertisement

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in effect for the B.C. Peace River region, while a severe thunderstorm warning was also issued for the Fort Nelson region this afternoon north of Sikanni Chief.

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may be capable of producing heavy rain.

Advertisement Advertisement

The strong upper ridge of high pressure that has caused higher than normal temperatures in the region since Sunday has moved into Alberta, which has resulted in the airmass over the B.C. Interior to become moist and unstable.

The main thunderstorm threat will be rainfall rates of up to 25 mm in one hour due to the slow movement of the storms. In Northeast B.C. the threat of severe thunderstorms should be confined near the Rockies where there is also the risk of wind gusts up to 90 km/h.