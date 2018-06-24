Severe Thunderstorm watch issued for Fort Nelson

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Fort Nelson.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that could produce large hail and heavy rain.

A moist and unstable air mass over northeast BC interior will produce thunderstorms over Fort Nelson region this afternoon and evening. There is a potential that some of these thunderstorms may become severe. The main thunderstorm threat is rainfall rate of up to 25 mm in one hour. Large hail with a diameter of 1 to 1.5 cm and wind gusts up to 90 km/h are also possible.

Lightning will be the major concern for the B.C. Forest Service as most of the new fire starts in the Prince George Fire Centre, have been caused by lightning.

There is a chance of rain or a thunderstorm in the North Peace, but a warning like the one issued for Fort Nelson has not been issued.

4:46 AM PDT Sunday 24 June 2018

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for:

Fort Nelson

Large hail can damage property and cause injury. Strong wind gusts are also possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.