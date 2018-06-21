Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Northeast B.C.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for the B.C. Peace River and Fort Nelson regions today.

Environment Canada says that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms today, which may be capable of producing heavy rain.

The strong upper ridge of high pressure that has caused higher than normal temperatures in the region since Sunday has moved into Alberta, which has resulted in the airmass over the B.C. Interior to become moist and unstable.

The main thunderstorm threat will be rainfall rates of up to 25 mm in one hour due to the slow motion of the storms. In Northeast B.C. the threat of severe thunderstorms should be confined near the Rockies where there is also the risk of wind gusts up to 90 km/h.

A heat warning that was issued for Northeast B.C. on Monday remains in effect today.