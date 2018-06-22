Severe thunderstorm watch still in effect for the B.C. Peace

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for the B.C. Peace Region on Thursday remains in effect today.

Environment Canada says that once again, conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may be capable of producing heavy rain.

The airmass remains moist and unstable over the BC Interior today. Slow-moving thunderstorms that develop this afternoon have the potential to give isolated rainfall amounts of between 15 and 25 mm per hour.

Hail is also possible, and intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.

Meanwhile, a heat warning that was issued for Northeast B.C. on Monday has been rescinded.