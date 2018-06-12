Shriners Family Day in Fort St. John raises more than expected

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Shriners Family Day was raising money for Shriners Hospitals this past Sunday in Fort St. John.

The event, which took place at Browns Socialhouse, was from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and saw all proceeds Browns made during that time go to Shriners Hospitals. $9,850 was the final tally raised for the cause, much higher than the Public Relations Associate for Shriners, Martial Pitts expected.

“We would have been happy with anything.” said Pitts, “My kind of expectation or my goal was somewhere around the $7,000 mark, and we passed that by quite a lot.”

Up next for Shriners will be the Fort St. John Canada Day parade where they will be driving their signature “Tin Lizzies” through the city streets.