Shriners hosting Family Day in Fort St. John this Sunday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Shriners of BC and Yukon will be hosting their annual Family Day event at Brown’s Socialhouse this Sunday.

The event is a fundraiser for Shriners hospitals and Shriners Care For Kids. Shriners hospitals treat major orthopaedic issues such as clubfoot, as well as those with cleft lips, and burn victims. Five children from the North Peace are currently being treated in Shriners hospitals.

The first Shriners Family Day in the Peace Region was held in Dawson Creek, while the Shriners have hosted the event in the Energetic City for the past three years.

The entire event is by donation and residents are welcome to come at any time during the day. A silent auction will also be included with all funds going to the cause.

Shriners Family Day goes from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. this Sunday.