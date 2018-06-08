Site C saw overall workforce increase and local contractor workforce decrease in April

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — BC Hydro has released the employment statistics for the Site C dam during the month of April, which shows the dam’s workforce increased once again, though the number of local contractors decreased.

In April, there were 2,242 workers directly employed on the Site C project in some capacity, an increase over the workforce size seen in March of 118. The number of contractors on site jumped by 126 to a total of 1,737, while the number of engineers and project team members fell by eight.

There were 90 additional B.C. residents employed on Site C as contractors, making up 82 percent of contractors and bringing the total of B.C. contractors to 1,421. The number of Peace River Regional District resident contractors employed at Site C dropped from 598 to 513, which resulted in the percentage of PRRD residents working as contractors to fall from 37 percent to 31 percent compared to March.

The three temporary foreign workers employed at Site C in April was the exact same as the number of TFW’s working on the project in March. The number of apprentices at Site C increased from 22 to 29, while the number of Indigenous workers fell from 213 to 163. The number of women employed on the project jumped from 256 to 285.