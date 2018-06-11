Some rural residents given extension to submit property taxes to Province

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Some rural residents living in the Peace River Regional District’s four Electoral Areas have been given an extension to file their property taxes with the provincial government due to a malfunctioning piece of office equipment.

In a post on its website, the Regional District says that it was notified by the provincial Surveyor of Taxes that some rural residents may be getting their 2018 property tax notices later than usual because of an error with a printer. The PRRD, which does not collect property taxes despite getting frequent questions about them, said it made the post on its website to notify residents about the possible late arrival of the tax notices.

Ministry of Finance spokesperson Sonja Zoeller said that because of the printer error, the Ministry is extending the payment deadline for property owners who did not receive their original tax notice by 38 days from the date of issue, to July 20, 2018.