Stockmans win Trilogy Challenge Disc Golf Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Second Annual Trilogy Challenge disc golf tournament soared through Fort St. John on Saturday.

The tournament was put on by the Fort St. John Disc Sports Club and was held at Toboggan Hill Park. 34 athletes braved the rain and competed against one another.

Disc golfers started the tournament by playing nine holes, then cards were shuffled and they played the same nine holes with different opponents.

The Stokmans were the big winners of the tournament as Josh Stokmans was named top male athlete, and Jenna Stokmans was named top female.

The next tournament for the Fort St. John Disc Sports Club is the “Battle of the Peace” which is set for September 1st and 2nd. The “Battle of the Peace” is expected to have anywhere from 50 to 72 athletes participating.