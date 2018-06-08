String of school shooting threats cause Fort Nelson School District to bolster security at cost of $25,000

Advertisement

FORT NELSON, B.C. – The latest of a trio of school shooting threats against students in Fort Nelson this year has caused officials with School District #81 to bolster security measures at area schools – measures that will be making a sizeable dent in the school district’s budget.

Back in February, the School District sent a letter sent home to parents saying that it had received reports of graffiti that contained an alleged threat that a shooting would occur at the school on February 6th. Last month, another threat of a school shooting was found to have been graffitied on the side of R.L. Angus School, which said a shooting would occur there on May 7th and 8th. The School District said it responded to both occurrences by calling the RCMP, who maintained an increased presence at the schools in the days following both instances.

This past Wednesday, the School District sent home another letter to parents from Superintendent Diana Samchuk, which says that graffiti was found at Fort Nelson Secondary threatening that a school shooting would take place on June 20th – the final day of classes for the school year.

Samchuk said that the RCMP are currently investigating the graffiti, while Safer Schools Together – the company that delivers the provincial violence Threat Assessment has also been contacted. She said that the District has also locked all of the school’s doors, meaning everyone will have to use the front door until the end of the year, while police will also be increasing patrols of the area.

The District sent home another letter to parents outlining alternative arrangements it has made for students writing their final exams on June 20th.

Samchuk added that over the summer, the District will be upgrading security at all of its schools by adding more security cameras, installing windows into all classroom doors, and updating door locks. She said that the cost of those extra security measures will cost the District approximately $25,000.