SuperPark Society opens new facility in Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Family SuperPark Society held a Grand Opening ceremony for its new facility in Fort St. John on Saturday.

SuperPark Society President Jaandi Roemer said that today’s ceremony was the culmination of over five years of hard work by the Society’s Board of trying to get an inclusive indoor play space built in the Energetic City. Roemer said that the facility, which is located at 8162 100th Ave., is slated to open on September 1st, though she added that some residents have already booked birthday parties at the facility.

Roemer explained that the facility already has a large number of toys, books, and other items that children of all ages can use for play, with playground equipment to be constructed this summer before the facility opens. She said that the SuperPark has been built with kids of all ages and abilities in mind, including those with special needs.

“People aren’t really aware of all the children and even adults that struggle with special needs, whether it be physically, mentally, or even emotionally,” said Roemer. “A lot of the time, especially as children, they’re seen as having bad behaviour. So, rather than staying to play, they are whisked away, so they don’t get to fully enjoy their day. It is our mission to provide a place that provides that space for that quick calm-down so that they can go back and play. We want to make sure that this is that place, that nobody needs to leave.”

Roemer said that the Society is still fundraising for climber equipment that will go inside the indoor play space, which she said will cost roughly $80,000. She said that the Society has gotten roughly $12,000 in donations from companies just this week, and she hopes that the funds will be raised this year.

Roemer added that she will also be stepping down as President of the SuperPark Society to take on a new role as the SuperPark’s Operations Manager.

For more information about the SuperPark Society, visit their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/npsuperpark/