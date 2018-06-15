SuperPark Society to make special announcement at carnival on Saturday

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The North Peace SuperPark Society will be making a big announcement at a family-friendly carnival event that is open to the public this weekend.

SuperPark Society president Jaandi Roemer said that the carnival is going to be held on Saturday, June 16th. The carnival will feature animals and pony rides courtesy of a donation by Heartbreak Acres. The carnival will also feature a number of other kid-friendly games and activities, as well as a barbecue.

Roemer said that the Society will also be selling legacy tiles for $20 that will feature the handprint of every donor to the Society’s planned indoor inclusive playground. Roemer also said that the Society will be making a special announcement at 12:00 p.m. at the carnival.

The carnival is taking place at 8162 100th Ave. from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on June 16th. Admission is $5.00, while kids under one and adults get in free.

For more information, contact Roemer via email at npsuperpark@gmail.com, or reach the SuperPark Society via their Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/npsuperpark/.