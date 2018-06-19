Surerus and Macro joint ventures selected by TransCanada to build Coastal GasLink pipeline

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – TransCanada Corp. announced today that it has conditionally awarded contracts to the Surerus Murphy and Macro Spiecapag joint ventures, as well as SA Energy Group and Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction Inc. to build the proposed Coastal GasLink Pipeline.

TransCanada said that the contracts are conditional pending a positive final investment decision by LNG Canada to build a proposed LNG export terminal in Kitimat. TransCanada said that the cumulative value of the four contracts will total approximately $2.8 billion.

“The selection of our construction team is an important milestone for the Coastal GasLink project,” said Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project president Rick Gateman. “The project will create significant employment opportunities for Indigenous communities in northern B.C. as well as local skilled labourers and businesses. Our pipeline, connecting prolific Northeast B.C. gas to high value, international end-use markets via the LNG Canada liquefaction facility in Kitimat, will allow British Columbians and Canadians alike the opportunity to more effectively benefit from the responsible development of our valuable natural gas resources.”

The four contractors will be directly responsible for hiring a projected 2,500 workers over the four-year construction period, and TransCanada said there will be a special emphasis placed on hiring locally first, giving priority to qualified local and Indigenous businesses in northern B.C. To date, Coastal GasLink has spent approximately $60 million locally in northern B.C., including over $3 million on community investment initiatives, education and skills training initiatives.