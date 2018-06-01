Team Tardi named Curl BC’s U21 Team of the Year

Advertisement

BURNABY, B.C. – Team Tardi was named the Curl BC Under 21 Team of the Year today.

Team Tardi, of whom Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton is a member, was given the award after they repeated as BC Junior Men’s champions and Canadian Junior Men’s champions. The team also returned to the World Junior Curling Championships where they won the gold medal.

Along with their incredible performances, Curl BC said the team also regularly gives back to aspiring young curlers in the curling community.

- Advertisement - - Advertisement -

Fort St. John native Sterling Middleton had won the Junior Male athlete of the year two consecutive years, but was ineligible to receive the award a third time as he is no longer of age.

The awards banquet will take place on June 16th in Burnaby.