Thieves steal truck, trailer and two side by sides from Archer CRM Partnership

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are investigating a break into the yard at Archer CRM Partnership on 109 street.

At approximately 2 a.m. on June 27, thieves broke into the Archer yard and stole a truck, trailer and a pair of side by sides. The vehicles taken are described as:

a 2018 GMC Sierra pickup with BC licence plate MM3839,

a 2018 black trailer with BC licence plate 85805U,

a 2015 red Honda Side by Side with BC licence plate 10584X (4 seater) and,

a 2017 red Honda Side by Side with an unknown BC licence plate (2 seater).

The truck is very unique with "Archer" written in black on the side of the front door panel and a red and black checkered pattern on the rear door panel and onto the box of the truck. On the hood of the vehicle is large "50" written in white on a black background.

The Fort St John RCMP is asking anyone with information about this incident or location of any of the vehicles to call Cst Nicole CAMPBELL of the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or attend the detachment during office hours at 10648 100th St, Fort St John, BC. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.