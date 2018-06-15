ThriveNorth giving $10,000 prize to a budding entrepreneur in Northern B.C.

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – ThriveNorth is accepting applications for its 2018 Business Challenge, with the winning application getting a prize of $10,000.

ThriveNorth, which is managed by Futurpreneur Canada, launched in Northeast B.C. back in February. The organization is an initiative to enhance entrepreneurship opportunities and empower residents of Northern B.C. aged 18-39 with business resources, financing and mentoring with the goal of inspiring and supporting them as they launch and grow their businesses.

There are three categories that local entrepreneurs can submit their applications for the Business Challenge:

Best New Business (18-28): a business by an entrepreneur between the ages of 18 and 28 at any stage prior to launch or within one year of business by the application deadline of June 30, 2018

Best New Business (29-39): a business by an entrepreneur between the ages of 29 and 39 at any stage prior to launch or within one year of business by the application deadline of June 30, 2018

Best Growth Opportunity (18-39): a business that has been in operation for a minimum of one year and is able to demonstrate a clear growth opportunity (including but not limited to expansion through increased staff, new locations or new products and services)

ThriveNorth is accepting applications from now until June 30th. Semi-finalists will be announced on July 16th, with semi-final pitch events taking place in Terrace and Fort St. John on September 12th and 13th. Fort St. John will host the final pitch event October 3rd and 4th.

For more information, contact Katy Carr at kcarr@futurpreneur.ca or (250) 639-4633 or Brennan Eklund at beklund@futurpreneur.ca or (250) 271-0385.