Tickets on sale now for the Fort St. John Rodeo

The Fort St. John Rodeo returns for another year at the North Peace Light Horse Rodeo Grounds July 20-22, 2018. There will be all the rodeo events, chuckwagons, food trucks and more.

Plus Dance in the Dirt featuring Trevor Panczak and friends on Friday and Saturday night. The dance gets underway at approximately 9 p.m. at the North Peace Light Horse Rodeo Grounds

Gates open at 11 a.m. each day. Tickets can be purchased online at Energetictickets.ca, in person at Systems Sound Source or at the gate.

Buy a weekend pass in advance and save on your tickets to the rodeo.

Adult tickets are $15 a day get a weekend pass for $40

Seniors and youth (10 and up) are $10 a day or get a weekend pass for only $25

Children under 9 free

To check out the dance, tickets are either $25 a night or $40 for both nights.

If you are looking for any further information or to sponsor or volunteer please contact:

250-262-1032 and 855-262-1032 emails are fsjrodeosponsor@gmail.com

Volunteers

We need volunteers to help make this event possible. For more information about becoming a volunteer, email fsjrodeovolunteer@gmail.com. Are you a part of a local non-profit? We could also use your help, email us for more information.

Concessions

Do you have a concession? Email fsjrodeoconcession@gmail.com to get your application in!