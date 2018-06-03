Tommy Lake Fire now 40 percent contained

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Tommy Lakes Wildfire is now 40 percent contained. According to the B.C. Wildfire Service, the fire is now 22,000 hectares and did receive some rain on Saturday.

The cooler temperatures and decreased wind, have enabled firefighters to get the upper hand and contain the fire.

There are 234 firefighters building and reinforcing guard working to increase containment supported by 8 helicopters along with 22 pieces of heavy equipment.

The Peace River Regional District removed the evacuation alert for a small farming community near the fire Friday.

Here is the full update from the B.C. Wildfire Service:

Tommy Lakes (G80340)

Last updated: Sunday, June 03, 2018 at 10:18 AM

Location: Approximately 29km northeast of mile 109 Hwy 97 (Alaska Highway)

Discovered: Tuesday, May 22, 2018

Size: 22,000.0 hectares

Status: Active

• 40% contained

Interface: Interface Fire

Previous evacuations have been rescinded.

As of 1615 on June 1,2018, the Peace River Regional District rescinded the Evacuation Alert for Electoral Area B.

More information

On May 27, 2018, an Area Restriction Order was put in place for Crown Land in the vicinity of the Tommy Lakes wildfire. This restricts public access to the active wildfire area and access roads within the Tommy Lakes wildfire boundary and surrounding area. For more information regarding the restricted area please refer to the attached order and map.

The public is asked to respect this order to ensure your safety as well as the crews working on the Tommy Lakes wildfire. Public and crew safety is the number one priority of the BC Wildfire Service.

Cause: Lightning

Resources

• 234 firefighters

• 8 helicopters

• 22 heavy equipment

The decrease in area to 22,000ha is due to more accurate mapping.

Today (June 3rd),there was no growth on the Tommy Lakes wildfire and some sections of the fire did receive rain. The cooler temperatures and higher relative humidity continue to aid fire suppression efforts. The crews have made great progress to date and the fire is currently 40% contained.

Today, there are 234 firefighters building and reinforcing guard working to increase containment supported by 8 helicopters along with 22 pieces of heavy equipment.

The primary objectives are to establish machine guard and if conditions permit conduct controlled burning operations, in order to protect oil and gas infrastructure, communities and other values in the vicinity of G80340.

On the northwest side of the fire, crews along with heavy equipment are working to complete the guard on the west side of the Beatton River. Crews are also working on a contingency guard along the western flank.

On the southwest flank, crews are mopping up hot spots from 6 km east on the South Nig, and well site 74 off Beatton road.

On the east flank, crews are working to complete mop-up and patrols along and in the vicinity of the North Nig road. They are also mopping up east of the Beatton Road and continue with direct attack west of the 71km mark on the Beatton Road. Crews are also working to complete mop-up from the North Nig road working south towards the 76km mark on the Beatton Road.

On the northeast flank, crews continue to patrol and mop-up guards and hose trails constructed off the North Nig and Tommy Lakes roads, and complete the Wellsite access road at 74 km. They are working to construct new guard and support mop up along pipeline guard with crews in the southwest.

In the vicinity of the fire, smoke may be visible to the public.

The Tommy Lakes (G80340) is the result of the amalgamation of the former Beatton Lake (G80340) and the Tommy Lakes Road (G80341). This amalgamation occurred on May 25, 2018.