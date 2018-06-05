Tommy Lakes Fire now 70 percent contained

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Officials with the BC Wildfire Service say that cold, rainy weather over the past few days has allowed firefighters to gain the upper hand in the battle against the largest wildfire currently burning in the province.

Fire Information Officer Ken Juvik says that firefighters have managed to increase the containment around the 22,000-hectare Tommy Lakes Fire to 70 percent contained. He said that the area around the fire is still experiencing shower activity today, adding to the rain that fell on the fire on Monday.

According to Juvik, there are currently 108 firefighters, 2 helicopters, and three pieces of heavy equipment fighting the fire. He said that the number of helicopter and pieces of heavy machinery has dropped in the past few days since the rainy weather is creating muddy conditions and low-level cloud that hinder operations, while also helping to quell the flames.

Juvik said that firefighters will be continuing to build guards around the fire’s perimeter over the coming days, while also continuing with suppression ahead of the warmer, drier weather that is expected to move in to the Peace Region during the latter half of the week.