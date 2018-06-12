Top Canadian Cowboys coming to Dawson Creek

Advertisement

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Get ready for edge of your seat action as top PBR Bull Riders get ready to buck into Dawson Creek at the Encana Events Centre on December 1 and try to tame the beast! Top Canadian Cowboys will be competing at the PBR Dawson Creek fueled by Lyons Production Services.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, June 15 @ 10:00 AM and can be purchased at the Tiger Box Office Plus in Dawson Creek and at System Sound Source in Fort St. John, or at www.tigerboxboxofficeplus.ca or by phone at 1-877-339-8499.

As the top men on the PBR Tour ride their way into town, joining them will be reigning PBR Champion, Zane Lambert. Lambert is also the top bull rider in the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association’s standings. Lambert who is from Ponoka, Alberta, is riding a hot streak and hopes to be on tour by the end of the regular season. Until then, he plans to hit rodeos in Canada and the U.S., as well as PBR Canada, stops.

Lambert is scheduled to compete at the Calgary Stampede in July and has his sights set on qualifying for the Canadian Finals Rodeo and repeating as the PBR Canada champion. “There haven’t been too many people back it up, so it would be cool to win it again this year,” he said. “I want to leave as much with the sport as I can before I’m done with it.”

Also competing in this event will be Dakota Butter, the 13th ranked cowboy in the PBR World Standings. He hails from Kindersley, Saskatchewan and comments that “This ride is going to be for the 2019 season, so it’s going to be a good one to go to. It’s going to be my first event in BC, so I’m excited about it.” Buttar has focused his attention on the Unleash the Beast series, the PBR’s premier tour, which features dozens of events primarily in the United States. Those events feature the largest paydays in the business, but cowboys must still earn their way onto the tour.

This event is produced by Alpha Bull, which has a solid reputation for top events all across Canada. Chad Besplug, Alpha Bull’s founder and CEO, is a former bull rider who has extended his expertise in bull riding into developing top events. “The atmosphere Chad has gone with pyro and lights is cool,” Buttar said. “He brings a different view to the production side of it, which is pretty awesome. I’m on the road a lot, so to compete in Canada is always home, and it’s fun coming back home and riding with your buddies.”

