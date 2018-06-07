Trackers celebrate record-breaking season at wrap-up banquet

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northeast BC/Yukon Trackers celebrated a record season for the club at their year-end awards banquet on Monday.

The team had a tremendous season with a record of 31-12-5, good enough to make them the NAMHL Boucher Division’s Regular season champs. In the playoffs, the Trackers would be named NAMHL Boucher Division Playoff Champions before hosting the BC Hockey Tier 1 Provincials, where the team won the bronze medal.

Head coach Gerard Dicaire said that it wasn’t easy choosing individual players for the awards, as all members of the roster were vital to the team’s success.

“It was not easiy picking just one player for each award,” said Dicaire. “It was a total team effort this year and the team results are an example of this.”

Individual Awards are listed below:

Top Defence – Connor Kindrat

Top Forward – Curtis Hammond

Top Defensive Forward – Devan Minard

Top Points – Curtis Hammond

Most Improved – Jayden Viens

Rookie of the Year – John Herrington

Unsung Hero – Zury Reschke

Most Inspirational – Connor Bowie

Most Dedicated – Aiden Craig-Steele

Playoff MVP – Tyler McArthur

Regular Season MVP – Connor Kindrat

The Trackers also broke three team records during the season, which included; most regular season wins, most points in the regular season, and fewest goals against in a single season.

After a very successful season, coaches Gerard Dicaire, Gavin Brandl, and Brendan Loewen have all stated that they will return for the 2018/2019 season.