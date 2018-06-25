Tractor knocks out power in Siphon Creek area

Advertisement

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A tractor has knocked out power to residents in the area of the Siphon Creek Road.

According to B.C. Hydro, the outage affects 104 customers and started at approximately 1:25 p.m. The Fort St. John RCMP say a farm tractor struck a pole causing the outage.

Report: Farm Tractor struck a power pole end of Siphon Creek Road. No injuries, but lines down on tractor. Police, Hydro and Fire attending — Fort St John RCMP (@FortStJohnRCMP) June 25, 2018

No one has been injured. Crews should arrive on scene from B.C. Hydro to start work on the outage by 3:45 p.m. There is no estimate on when power will be restored.

For more on this, visit www.bchydro.com/outages